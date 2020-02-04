BREAKING: House District 30A Special Election Held Feb. 4

The 2020 Election Year rolled on Tuesday, Feb. 4, as a special election in Minnesota pitted two men from the state’s major parties in a race to replace former Rep. Nick Zerwas.

Zerwas, who represented his home area of Elk River – as well as Big Lake and Otsego – in the Minnesota State Legislature for much of the past decade, resigned from his seat, according to an announcement released in November, due to health reasons and an effort to spend more time with family. The former legislator’s last day was Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

The DFL endorsed candidate Chad Hobot, who filed in Sherburne County early last month.

Sherburne County Deputy Paul Novotny was victorious in a January primary election and served as the GOP candidate in the election.

The special election for District 30A includes about 40,000 voters from the cities of Otsego, Elk River and Big Lake.

For more, including poll locations, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.