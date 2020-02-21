As Fire Winds Down, State Shuts Down Becker Recycling Business

After more than four days of fighting a fire that spewed particles of paint, rubber and more into the air, the blaze at the Northern Metals Recycling Plant in Becker is considered “under control.”

But the fireworks might be just beginning.

The state’s pollution control agency – MPCA – has ordered the business to be shut down immediately, according to media reports. The administrative order, issued Friday, said the business is an “imminent danger” to residents of the Sherburne County community and other nearby cities, including Wright County’s Monticello and Otsego -with their proximity to the Mississippi River.

The investigation into the multiple-day fire, which spewed smoke so great it could be captured from space satellite cameras and on Doppler Radar systems – is just starting to form. The MPCA has acquired services from multiple contractors to test air, water and soil levels at the site and near the auto recycler.

Sherburne County residents, meanwhile, are asking Becker and their county representatives to investigate how the business ended up in their backyard, particularly after it was unceremoniously kicked out of Minneapolis in late 2019. The Mayor of Becker has said, on record, her staff did its “due diligence” in investigating the moving process and the construction of the new facility – which was to include a car “shredder” that would reduce the piles of cars to scrap.

However, the permits to run the shredder had yet to be utilized by the business – hence the piles of cars dozens of feet high at the Becker site. And, a pollution control system that was to be in place was not yet functional, according to reports.

More than 100 fire departments – from as far away as the Lake Superior region – fought the fire.

More from the MPCA: