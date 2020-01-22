Zimmerman Woman Killed in Otsego Crash

Wright County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the name of a woman killed in a weekend crash in Otsego this weekend.

Ravaunne Kendrick, 35, of Zimmerman, was killed in the crash, which occurred Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of County Roads 19 and 39 in Otsego.

Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened on icy roads on the night of Jan. 18, and the car, driven by 37-year-old Sean Silk of Mahtomedi, was found rolled over in the ditch on its roof. Silk was inside the vehicle, but Kendrick was thrown from the car as the result of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silk was taken to Mercy Hospital via ambulance. His injuries were listed as non-life threatening.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.