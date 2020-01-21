St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Announces Students of the Month

Homeroom teachers at St. Michael-Albertville High School are always on the lookout for exceptional eleventh-grade students to recommend for STMA’s Rotary Student of the Month program. Local Rotarians select students each month of the school year who embody their motto of “service above self,” with the focus on students in their junior year so the honor can be included in college applications.

For January, the local Rotary club has given this distinction to Gracine Sime, Azah Nde and Justin Anderson.

Gracine Sime is the daughter of Tim & Vicky Sime. She has received multiple academic awards including Student of the Trimester in the English Department, two academic letters, and department awards in social studies and math. Gracine participates in basketball, volunteers at church, and is a freshman mentor. She intends to study math or science after high school.

Azah is the daughter of Grace and Aloysius Nde. Azah has received Student of the Trimester three times, has lettered in academics, was all conference for Speech, lettered in Debate, and was the recipient of department awards in Science and English. She is a participant in Science Olympiad, MACUDA MN/USA, Mental Health Club, Speech, Book Club, tutoring, student mentorship, Debate, Multi-cultural Club, and activism at her school. Azah plans to become a human physiologist or cardiologist by pursuing a major in neuroscience at Howard University. She plans to continue humanitarian and civil rights activism work.

Justin Anderson, son of Nathan and Lori Anderson, has been on the A and B honor rolls, has lettered in football, and last year was a three-sport athlete. He plays football and golf, plays the tenor saxophone and the piano, attends Breakfast Club, and weightlifts.

“Rotary is very proud to recognize Gracine, Azah, and Justin as Students of the Month,” said Scott Krause, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”

Congratulations to the January winners!