Primary Looms in Race to Replace Zerwas

Two Republicans will square off in a Tuesday, Jan. 14 primary election seeking to replace now-retired Rep. Nick Zerwas in Minnesota House District 30A.

Paul Novotny has captured the House District 30A GOP endorsement after a group of delegates voted to give the former Sherburne County Sheriff’s deputy the nod at a small event in Elk River last month.

Novotny won on the first ballot over fellow GOPer Kathy Ziebarth, a retired member of the United States Air Force and full-time anesthetist who resides within the district. Ziebarth, however, said she would take her race to the primary and not abide by the endorsement process, telling the Elk River Star News she thinks voters “need more time” in the process to replace Zerwas.

Zerwas, who represented his home area of Elk River – as well as Big Lake and Otsego – in the Minnesota State Legislature for much of the past decade, resigned from his seat, according to an announcement released in November, due to health reasons and an effort to spend more time with family. The former legislator’s last day was Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

The DFL has endorsed Chad Hobot, who filed in Sherburne County early last month.

The special election for District 30A will take place on Feb. 4, 2020. The district, which includes the cities of Otsego, Elk River and Big Lake, includes about 40,000 voters.