Overnight Closures for I-94 at Albertville Due to Bridge Work

Drivers should expect lane and full road closures on westbound I-94 between County Road 38/138 (exit 202) and Wright County Highway 19 (201) in Albertville. The ramps to/from westbound I-94 and County 19 and County Road 38/138 in Albertville will also close. These closures are necessary to complete bridgework at Wright County Highway 19.

There will be lane closures throughout the night in the work area. Full closures will be up to 15 minutes. Work is scheduled for:

Saturday, Feb. 1 from 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Overnight on Monday/Tuesday with closure at 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Motorists are advised to:

Follow posted speed limits; fines are up to $300 in work zones

Allow extra time for travel delays, especially during peak travel times

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time or seek an alternate route.

More about this project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will improve a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website.

Inquiries for I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers, contact: Dave Aeikens at 651-234-7511 or david.aeikens@state.mn.us

Inquiries for I-94 between St. Michael and Clearwater, contact: Krista Rydberg at 218-828-5706 or krista.rydberg@state.mn.us

Email the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com

Call the project hotline at: 651-456-8205

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1