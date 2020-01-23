Minnesota National Guard Soldier with St. Michael Ties Dies in S.C.

The United States Army and Minnesota National Guard recently announced the death of a young soldier at a training exercise in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, earlier this month.

Pfc. Connor James McGurran was found unresponsive during a drill, and was transported to a local hospital, where he remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased. He was 19.

Formerly of Owatonna, McGurran had moved to the St. Michael area and was working as a cook at Liberty Bar and Grill/St. Michael American Legion before heading to Georgia. He was, according to friends, also living in the area and had a girlfriend at the time of his death.

Funeral services for Private McGurran were held Jan. 20 in Minneapolis. He is buried at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Mendota Heights. He had completed Basic Training and was a member of Company E, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment at Ft. Jackson.

McGurran enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on Sept. 12, 2019, and reported to Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson in October, according to The Associated Press. He was on track to become a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system maintainer.