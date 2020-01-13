High School Names Courtesy and Respect Award Winners

The St. Michael-Albertville High School honored its trimester one Courtesy and Respect award winners at their Monday evening school board meeting.

Three students per grade are chosen to receive this award per trimester. Staff can nominate a student whom they feel fits the following characteristics, and then the entire high school staff votes for the winners:

Academics: This student learns and demonstrates acquired academic knowledge to the best of their ability.

Decision Making: This student demonstrates common sense and good judgment when making decisions affecting

themselves and others.

Extra and Co-Curricular: This student demonstrates extra and co-curricular skills to the best of their ability.

Conduct: This student demonstrates sincere courtesy and respect in their relationships with staff and fellow students.

For trimester one, the winners are as follows: freshman Avery O’Rourke, Tessa Johnson, Hannah Kvant; sophomores Lila Lindemann, Caden Nordberg, Boston Slettum; juniors Ryan Kucera, Hannah Hodge, Kate Meyer; seniors Derek Vetsch, Megan Copeland, Indigo Rowland.

Principal Bob Driver said these students serve as important leaders in the school community and thanked parents for sharing their outstanding teens with STMA High School.