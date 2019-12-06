Thursday Afternoon Fire Guts Otsego Residence

Multiple fire departments rushed to the scene of a house fire shortly before noon on Thursday, Dec. 5 in the 14000 block of 78th Street Northeast in Otsego, just east of O’Dean Avenue.

No one was injured in the blaze. Elk River Fire Department worked diligently to get residents out of the split level home after the blaze apparently began in a nearby garage and spread to the main house.

The home was not inhabitable after the fire. Vehicles in the garage were a total loss.

Here’s a brief report from the Elk River Fire Department: