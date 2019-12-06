Thursday Afternoon Fire Guts Otsego Residence

Multiple fire departments rushed to the scene of a house fire shortly before noon on Thursday, Dec. 5 in the 14000 block of 78th Street Northeast in Otsego, just east of O’Dean Avenue.
No one was injured in the blaze. Elk River Fire Department worked diligently to get residents out of the split level home after the blaze apparently began in a nearby garage and spread to the main house.
The home was not inhabitable after the fire. Vehicles in the garage were a total loss.
Here’s a brief report from the Elk River Fire Department:
On 12/05/19 at approximately 11:44 a.m., Elk River Fire responded to the 14000 block of 78th St NE in Otsego for a structure fire. First crews on scene reported a fully involved structure fire and requested mutual aid from Albertville Fire, Dayton Fire, and Rogers Fire. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The Deputy State Fire Marshal was called in to assist with the fire investigation; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ERFD units on scene: Captain 13, Captain 11, Engine 1, Engine 2, Tender 1, Tender 2, Incident Support Trailer
Thank you to our mutual aid partners: Albertville Fire Department (Albertville, Minnesota), Dayton Fire, Rogers Fire, Elk River Ambulance, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, American Red Cross.
