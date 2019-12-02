St. Michael’s Daleiden Named Cheermeister, Lighting Ceremony Tonight

The STMA Rotary Club and Shop Saint Michael-Albertville are pleased to announce St. Michael’s 8th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at St. Michael City Center, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, St. Michael.

Activities will include Caroling and Music, free photos with Santa, crafts, Ugly Sweater Contest, Poinsettia Sale, Snowman Search with prizes, a Pajama Drive ages 5-17 years old, new items and more!

Millennium Dance Company’s very own dancers will be doing two short holiday-themed performances for us as well.

Enjoy free sandwiches, chips, cookies and beverages while supplies last.

This free event will include a toy and children’s book drive for the Hanover Area Food Shelf. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy or children’s book.

The tree will be lit by St. Michael-Albertville’s very own “Holiday Cheermeister,” Mark Daleiden. The longtime St. Michael Auto Center owner – now retired – has served on the Wright County Commission over the last eight years and, throughout the community’s history, has worked to promote local business in the St. Michael area.