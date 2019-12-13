St. Michael-Albertville Rotary Announces Students of the Month

Homeroom teachers at St. Michael-Albertville High School are always on the lookout for exceptional eleventh-grade students to recommend for STMA’s Rotary Student of the Month program. Local Rotarians select students each month of the school year who embody their motto of “service above self,” with the focus on students in their junior year so the honor can be included in college applications.

For December, the local Rotary club has given this distinction to Jessica Immer and Jack LeZalla.

Jessica is the daughter of Michael and Shannon Immer. She is involved in cross country, track, National Honor Society, and also plays the piano. She was part of the 2018 AA State Champion Cross Country team. She was the recipient of the team’s Hardest Worker award as well as academic letters her freshman and sophomore years. Jessica would like to run cross country and track while studying Exercise Science after high school.



Jack, son of Karen and Jason LeZalla, is a 2-time captain for the boys’ soccer team. Additional achievements in soccer include being a 3-year letter award winner, All Conference for the Mississippi 8 Conference, Honorable Mention for the Lakes Conference, and a 3 time member of the Academic Team. As a member of the tennis team, he has received a letter and been named to the Academic Team. Jack also received a Department Award during his sophomore year. After high school, Jack would like to study Computer Science or Sports Medicine at a college out of state while continuing to play soccer.

“Rotary is very proud to recognize Jessica and Jack as students of the month,” said Scott Krause, STMA Rotary Club President. “They have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and represent the service above self ideals of Rotary. We wish them a successful future.”

Congratulations to the December winners!