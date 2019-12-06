Santa Claus is Coming to Towns All Over the Area

It’s hard to imagine that Santa Claus can appear so many places at once, but that’s going to be the case this weekend around St. Michael, Albertville and points beyond.

The “Jolly Old Elf” will be popping in a host of community events and local businesses, and we’ve got the (beginnings of a) rundown right here.

There will also be some special holiday events without Santa appearances that you may not want to miss, including traditions old and new!

Friday, Dec. 6

Meet at the Historic Hanover Bridge for caroling, a visit from Santa and a beautiful experience on the Crow River. This is a new event, and one you can make a new tradition with your family at a historic holiday setting.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Join Santa and shop for special gifts at the St. Michael Catholic Schools Christmas Market, held both in the school’s cafeteria and gymnasium. Refreshments will be served, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hosting in the cafeteria area. Tables in the gym will feature crafts, cards and gifts for all ages. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The St. Michael-Albertville Girl Scouts troops team up for a holiday mall at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West. This is a great chance to bring kids of all ages shopping for just a few bucks. Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will be on hand, and refreshments are available. The Girl Scouts will team up with your child to provide a personal, pleasant shopping experience that’s great for the whole family.

• The Colonial Mall is set for its 7th annual Mall Botique. Check out shops from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the mall, and there may be a visit from someone special.

• St. Michael Fire and Rescue and the St. Michael Fire Explorers will host Santa at the Fire Hall, located on Main Street South. There will be a chance to snap a photo (bring your camera, too) and the explorers will be collecting toys for Caring for Kids. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (This is EARLIER than in years past). Please bring a toy to donate to the Hanover Food Shelf!

• Christmas with the Choirboys in St. Michael – The LandOLakes Choirboys invite the area toChoirboys for an evening of music of the season. Concertare will be singing at the 5:00 p.m. church service, as well. This concert will feature Concertare and Cambiata and is open to the public.

A free-will offering will be accepted.

• Otsego Parks Santa Day: Otsego is all set for Santa to come this Saturday 10-1 pm (Prairie Center) for Santa Day. Visit with Santa and grab some cookies, hot cocoa and a wagon ride! Elk River Culver’s will be on hand passing out delicious custard as well! This is a FREE Event. Santa Paws will join from 2-3 pm. Santa loves dogs and will be available to take pictures with your entire family including your fur babies! Treats for you and your dog and a drawing will be held at 2:45 pm.

• Liberty Bar and Grill and the St. Michael American Legion will host Santa “in his big red chair by the fireplace,” an annual tradition. There will be deals on burgers and sloppy Joe’s, hot chocolate, cookies and more. Kids can make crafts and color pictures, or hang with an elf or two for storytime. The St. Michael-Albertville choir will also perform around 11:30 a.m. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Santa in the Elk River Commons – Zip up to Elk River and join Santa riverside as he hangs in the Commons. Get into the holiday spirit by joining the free festivities in downtown Elk River from 2 to 5 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park.

Bring the little ones and grandparents, too, for fun at the petting zoo from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., and a little elf told us that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on-site as well! The Bank of Elk River will take free photos of children on Santa’s lap, and gift bags filled with goodies and coupons from downtown businesses will be available to the first 300 kids in attendance. Downtown Elk River welcomes everyone to join in the giving spirit of the season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for Operation Fill a Fire Truck, the Elk River Fire Department’s annual toy drive.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m

Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14

Albertville Premium Outlets host Santa AND his reindeer. Join Santa, Mrs. Claus and their live reindeer in Plaza B, near Starbucks from 10 to noon. Bring your own camera and get your Santa photo while you shop.