Morning Clipper Could Snarl Commute in Wright County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the North Wright County Today area on Monday, Dec. 9. However, it’s the cold that comes in after the storm that might have people singing “Baby, it’s cold outside!”

A so-called “clipper system” will be swinging down from Canada Monday, bringing about 3 to 5 inches of snow throughout the day. Winds will pick up throughout the day, the National Weather Service states, hitting 20 MPH sustained with gusts near blizzard-like levels, making travel treacherous

But it’s the temperature that will be even more dangerous. Though the day will start out with a high about 25 degrees, it will plummet throughout the day, with the thermometer in the single digits by noon. That means wind chill, or “feels like,” temperatures will be well below zero for the first time this winter season.

The cold will continue, as the temps will bottom out near 5 below zero Monday night. Tuesday’s high will only be around 4 degrees, with lows near 10 below on Tuesday night. In fact, the temp won’t hit double digits again until Thursday, Dec. 12.

Here’s the weather advisory from the NWS offices in Chanhassen, along with the Winter Storm Warning for points north of the NWCT area, which could see 7 to 10 inches of new snow by Monday night:

MNZ058-059-090945- /O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0035.191209T0600Z-191209T1800Z/ Meeker-Wright- Including the cities of Litchfield and Monticello 741 PM CST Sun Dec 8 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE…Portions of central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

QUICK BURST OF HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY WILL IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE… .A Winter Storm Warning continues for central Minnesota, namely Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs and Kanabec counties, for tonight through Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect south of the Warning area for central Minnesota into western Wisconsin for tonight through Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for locations along and north of a line from Montevideo to Hutchinson to Bell Plaine to Pine Island Minnesota. This include the Twin Cities metro and Eau Claire Chippewa Falls area. Snow is expected to move into west central Minnesota after 10 PM this evening and into western Wisconsin early Monday morning. A band of moderate to heavy snow will produce 5 to 7 inches in the Warning area and generally 2 to 5 inches in the Advisory area. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are also expected to cause areas of blowing snow, mainly across west central Minnesota. Snow is expected to end from west to east on Monday morning in central Minnesota and during the afternoon across western Wisconsin, but falling temperatures will lead to slick spots on roads after the snow has ended.