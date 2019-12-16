MnDOT Wraps 2019, Looks to 2020 of Change on I-94

With frost setting in and a new year around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is shutting down roadwork on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater for the season.

The state agency in charge of maintaining roads and highways issued this update for drivers, with a look at work done in 2019 and the construction that lies ahead for 2020.

2019 work complete

The I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project is wrapping up construction for the winter months. MnDOT and their construction partners want to thank drivers for their patience this past year.

What we’ve done in 2019

Built temporary lanes to prepare for next year’s road resurfacing and widening of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater

Began to replace the Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge in Albertville

Began work on the Hwy 241 loop ramp in St. Michael

What to expect over winter

Crews will wrap up some final activities through January 2020; however, major construction activities are done for the year. Some of the work through January includes:

St. Michael to Albertville

Barriers near the Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge will remain in place over the winter. Other adjustments may occur to accommodate winter construction on the Wright Co. Rd. 19 bridge.

Monticello to Clearwater

Crews will work on the shoulders along I-94 between Hwy 25 and Hwy 24. Intermittent shoulder closures will occur.

The work zone speed signs will remain in effect while crews complete the work. Please continue to drive slowly and cautiously through the work zone.

As activities wind down, we’ll only send email updates out as necessary during the winter. Keep an eye out for an email update in early spring with details of 2020 construction activities and start dates.

What to expect in 2020

In spring 2020, we’ll be return to:

Resurface and widen I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater

Replace the Hwy 241 bridge over I-94 and construct a roundabout on Hwy 241 at O’Day Ave. in St. Michael

Replace I-94 bridges over Wright Co. Rd. 19 in Albertville

More about this project

We will improve 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. Work will take place between 2019 and 2021.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.

Stay connected